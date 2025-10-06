Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858,040 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,000. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. This represents a 31.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $18.99 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.