Warner Financial Inc. Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,975 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,549,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $113.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $109.48. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $482.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

