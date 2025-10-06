Westhampton Capital LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 707,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 64,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.70.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.97. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

