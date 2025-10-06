White Pine Investment CO Sells 302 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 35,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Presper Financial Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $248,000. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 701 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Mizuho set a $925.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 237,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,059,219.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,665 shares of company stock valued at $164,584,215 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $710.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $753.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

