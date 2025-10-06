Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.5% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BostonPremier Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,798,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,477,287. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

