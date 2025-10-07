1,001 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $366,959,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 27,635,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,046,280,000 after buying an additional 6,054,537 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,140.8% in the first quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 5,929,623 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $224,496,000 after buying an additional 5,665,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,421,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $830,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.