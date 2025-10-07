1,010 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.6%

LVS opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 55.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.