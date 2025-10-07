113 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.95. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $257.65. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

