1,330 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. $BEP Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 136.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 3.2%

NYSE BEP opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -156.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BEP

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.