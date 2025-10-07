1,492 Shares in nCino Inc. $NCNO Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836,182 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,153,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.64. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

Insider Activity

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,192,461 shares in the company, valued at $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,480,723 shares of company stock valued at $135,667,553. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

