1,492 Shares in nCino Inc. $NCNO Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2025

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,491,000 after purchasing an additional 836,182 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,710,000 after buying an additional 1,626,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,697,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,099,000 after buying an additional 94,940 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of nCino by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,153,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after buying an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of nCino by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 1,628,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,741,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83, a PEG ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.64. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre Naude sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $127,889.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,192,461 shares in the company, valued at $32,733,054.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $83,118.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 240,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,356.35. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,480,723 shares of company stock valued at $135,667,553. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNO. Zacks Research cut nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

