1,564 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 421.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 187,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $247.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $137.09 and a 52 week high of $247.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.91.
About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
