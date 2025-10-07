1,577 Shares in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

