169 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after buying an additional 861,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,874 shares of company stock valued at $42,187,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

