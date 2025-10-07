1,716 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 96,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

