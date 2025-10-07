21,559 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 715.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,603 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,668.2% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 633,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 610,888 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,773 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

