2,435 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $556,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,935.48. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,129.83. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $164.00 price objective on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.58.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.4%

OSK stock opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Corporation has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $144.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

