3,845 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF $IHAK Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $41.87 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.