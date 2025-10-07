591 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Ralph A. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,390 shares in the company, valued at $623,683.80. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 2,583 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $170,658.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,902.59. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $611,708. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

TriNet Group stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.79. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $99.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

