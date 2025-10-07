904 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Purchased by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after acquiring an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,230,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,024,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,996,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,006,000 after purchasing an additional 229,667 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,961,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,040,000 after purchasing an additional 257,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,745,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,511,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.51.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

