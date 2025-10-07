A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) versus Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) Head-To-Head Comparison

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) and Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A10 Networks and Global Engine Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $261.70 million 5.14 $50.14 million $0.68 27.44 Global Engine Group $6.33 million 2.15 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

A10 Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Global Engine Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for A10 Networks and Global Engine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 3 4 0 2.57 Global Engine Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

A10 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.90%. Given A10 Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Global Engine Group.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Global Engine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 18.45% 25.46% 10.52% Global Engine Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of A10 Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Global Engine Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package. It also provides intelligent management and automation tool comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery. In addition, the company offers A10 Defend Threat Control, a standalone SaaS platform; A10 Defend Orchestrator provides a centralized point of control for seamless distributed denial of service (DDoS) defense management and execution; A10 Defend Detector, a Netflow, Sflow, IPFIX-based DDoS detector used to easily manage the scale and heterogenous nature of SP networks; and A10 Defend Mitigator, a precision, automated, scalable, and intelligent DDoS mitigation solution. It delivers its solutions in optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software forms. The company serves cloud providers; cloud, telecommunications, and multiple system and cable service providers; government organizations; and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, government, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. It markets its products through sales organizations; and distribution channel partners, such as distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Global Engine Group

Global Engine Group Holding Limited provides integrated solutions in the information communication technologies (ICT), system integration, and other technical consultation service areas in Hong Kong. The company offers ICT solution services, including cloud platform deployment, IT system design, configuration, maintenance, and data center colocation and cloud services; technical services, such as technical development, support, and outsourcing services for data center and cloud computing infrastructure, mobility and fixed network communications, and Internet-of-things (IoT) projects; and project management services. It serves telecom operators; data center and cloud computing services providers; and IoT solutions providers, resellers, and users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

