AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,697,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,847,273 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

