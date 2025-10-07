Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.8% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $335.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

