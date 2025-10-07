Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,267,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,444,000 after buying an additional 86,670 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 187,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $256.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average is $186.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

