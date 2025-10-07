Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,697,459 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,847,273. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.