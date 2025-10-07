Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $84,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. The trade was a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,697,459 shares of company stock worth $4,250,847,273. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.