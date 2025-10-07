Ameren Corporation $AEE Stock Holdings Decreased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 74.5% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 586.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.52. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile



Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

