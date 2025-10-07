Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Head to Head Survey

Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Amerilithium and Equinor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A Equinor ASA 7.60% 16.91% 5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerilithium and Equinor ASA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Equinor ASA $103.77 billion 0.72 $8.81 billion $3.01 8.43

Equinor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

Risk & Volatility

Amerilithium has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinor ASA has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Equinor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amerilithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Equinor ASA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Amerilithium and Equinor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Equinor ASA 7 5 4 0 1.81

Equinor ASA has a consensus target price of $22.71, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Given Amerilithium’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amerilithium is more favorable than Equinor ASA.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Amerilithium on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments. The company also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; trades in power and emissions; operates refineries, terminals and processing, and power plants; and develops low carbon solutions for oil and gas. In addition, it develops carbon capture and storage projects; provides transportation solutions, including pipelines, shipping, trucking, and rail; and develops and explores for renewable energy, such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, and solar power. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.

