Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,658 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $RYLD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 510,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 432,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 353,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3%

RYLD stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

