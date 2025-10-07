Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 319 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,140,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,058,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,819,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,822,000 after purchasing an additional 507,101 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 92.7% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 988,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,790,000 after purchasing an additional 475,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

