Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 11,043 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,997,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 852,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,395 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,922,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,122,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 149,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,237,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

