Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $106.59.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5008 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

