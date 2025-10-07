Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

