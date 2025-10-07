Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF $XMVM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,888 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.0%

XMVM stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.