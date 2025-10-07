Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.7% during the first quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 98,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 573,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

