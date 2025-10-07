Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,771 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.