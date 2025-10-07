Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 8.9%

BATS PJAN opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

