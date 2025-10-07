Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 531.7% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

ONEQ stock opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $90.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.