Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,938,274,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,197,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,371,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,493,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,885,770,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $197.00 to $192.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Arete began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

