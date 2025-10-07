Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $365.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.92. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

