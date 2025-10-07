Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after acquiring an additional 322,935 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Southern Copper by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,398,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,014 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 915,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after acquiring an additional 45,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 904,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,509,000 after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO stock opened at $130.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $133.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.14.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,700. The trade was a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,228 shares of company stock worth $123,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $102.83.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

