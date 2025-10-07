Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 21.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.2% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $161.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.