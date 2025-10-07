Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Friday Financial lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Friday Financial now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MDYV stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.