Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYI. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,668,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,983,000 after buying an additional 26,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,801,000 after acquiring an additional 458,785 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 266,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 116,972 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 3.8%
BATS SPYI opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.70.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
