Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $527,000 in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.63.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
