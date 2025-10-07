Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $527,000 in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 37.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.AutoNation’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoNation from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Stephens increased their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AN

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.