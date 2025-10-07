Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $527,000 in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,552,200,000 after purchasing an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 10,777.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,855,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in United Airlines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.8%

United Airlines stock opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,385,601. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. This represents a 24.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

