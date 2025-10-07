Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.56. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.