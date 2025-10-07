Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.