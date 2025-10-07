Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $304.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $309.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.