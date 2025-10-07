Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.39.

CMC opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 189.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Commercial Metals Company has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

