Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 270.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.44.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $213.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 98,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,298 shares of company stock worth $5,103,824 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.